'My assets have been...': TMC's Sayani Ghosh clarifies on joint property with Abhishek Banerjee

TMC's Jadavpur MP Sayani Ghosh on Wednesday denied claims circulating online that she jointly owns a property with Abhishek Banerjee. She said her assets were fully disclosed in her election affidavit and warned of legal action against those spreading what she called "fake news".

"Just saw a few forwards that one Abhishek Banerjee & Sayani Ghosh jointly own a property namely 19 D Seven Tanks Road, Kolkata 700030 with no mobile number as a contact," Ghosh wrote on X. "I can’t say who it is. But it’s definitely not the Sayani Ghosh who started from a humble background with no windfall profits made from politics till date. People simply blessed me & I am grateful."

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The Trinamool Congress MP said her financial details were already in the public domain. "I want my voters to know my assets have been declared on my election affidavit. Check the records," she said. "For those trying to defame me without any evidence - STOP NOW!"

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Ghosh also warned that she would pursue legal action against those spreading the allegations. "Please know, I won’t budge an inch, I won’t let it pass. Legal action will be taken for spreading fake news. This ‘Ghosh’ wont be bullied," she wrote.

Just saw a few forwards that one Abhishek Banerjee & Sayani Ghosh jointly own a property namely 19 D Seven Tanks Road, Kolkata 700030 with no mobile number as a contact.



I can’t say who it is But It’s definitely not the Sayani Ghosh who started from a humble background with no… — Saayoni Ghosh (@sayani06) May 20, 2026

Her clarification comes as the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) scrutinises multiple properties allegedly linked to Abhishek Banerjee and his family members.

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KMC has issued notices seeking approved building plans and related documents for 17 to 21 properties allegedly owned by or associated with Banerjee, his relatives, and a company.

The properties under scrutiny reportedly include Banerjee's residence at Harish Mukherjee Road, an adjacent building on Kalighat Road, and premises across locations such as Premendra Mitra Sarani, Panditiya Road, and Ustad Aamir Khan Sarani.

The civic body has sought documents related to sanctioned construction plans, additions, and modifications, including installations such as lifts and escalators.

KMC officials said the documents would be examined to determine whether any deviations from sanctioned plans or civic norms had taken place. "If there has been any construction beyond the approved plan or any alteration without prior civic permission, action will be initiated in accordance with the law," a KMC official said.

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The notices also direct owners to remove allegedly unauthorised portions within seven days or explain why civic action should not be initiated. Failure to respond satisfactorily could lead to demolition proceedings.