Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting her a packet of Melody toffees. The 27-second-long video, wherein PM Modi and Meloni can be seen having bonhomie over toffees, went viral on social media.

While sharing the video, Meloni wrote, "Thank you for the gift."

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MUST READ | Melodi reunites! PM Modi, Meloni announce India-Italy special strategic partnership

Before this, Modi shared pictures from a dinner followed by their visit to the iconic Colosseum.

"Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship," Modi wrote.

Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the… pic.twitter.com/df0bDYKCdU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2026

At present, PM Modi is in Italy no the final leg of his five-nation Europe tour. In a joint article published in the media of both countries, the two leaders said that India and Italy are no longer just friendly nations; they are now strategic partners.

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"The relationship between India and Italy has now reached a decisive stage. In recent years, our ties have expanded with unprecedented momentum, evolving from a cordial friendship into a special strategic partnership grounded in the values of freedom and democracy, and a common vision for the future," they said.

Modi and Meloni said that the cooperation between India and Italy mirrors the awareness that prosperity and security in the 21st century will be shaped by the ability of the two countries to innovate, manage energy transitions, and strengthen strategic sovereignty.