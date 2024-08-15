'My eyes and ears are open. I assure you...': West Bengal Governor after vising RG Kar hospital in Kolkata

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, August 15, to assess the situation after unidentified miscreants vandalized the premises post-midnight. He spoke with the protesting junior doctors at the hospital, where the body of a postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered on August 9.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case, visited the victim's home in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas and recorded her parents' statements.

“I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open," CV Ananda Bose said after meeting the protesting doctors.

“What I saw, what I heard, what I was told and what is reported. The incident which took place here is shocking, shattering and deplorable. It is a shame for Bengal and India and humanity… This is the greatest degeneration we have seen around us. The custodians of law have themselves become conspirators,” he said at press conference.

“A section of the police is politicised and criminalised. This rot has to end...The government is responsible for this. The first responsibility lies with the government. We want security so that when you go to work at night you are safe...It is nothing but a bloodbath going on,” he added.

When students questioned him about the mob that vandalized the medical college, Bose responded, "I will first consult with the police to assess the situation. Then, I will discuss it with you to gather your opinions before we take any action."

The police reported that a group of around 40 people, allegedly disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalized property, and threw stones at police officers. In response, the police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. A police vehicle and several two-wheelers were also damaged during the incident.