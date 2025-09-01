'Clutching at straws': Navarro called out for bizarre, casteist, 'Brahmins profiteering' take on India-Russia oil ties

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has once again made headlines for spouting his rather bizarre take on India. This time he blamed the Brahmins for bankrolling Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In an interview with Fox News, Navarro said, “Modi is a great leader. I don’t understand why he is getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping when it’s (India) is the biggest democracy in the world. So, I would just say to the Indian people: ‘Please, understand what’s going on here. You’ve got the Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people.’ We need that to stop.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Not only did Navarro’s inaccuracy surprise experts and laymen alike, he has also been called out for his lack of understanding of India. Many have also called him out for attempting to ignite caste unrest in the country.

National security and Indo-Pacific analyst Derek J Grossman said fomenting caste unrest in India should never be the US’ policy, while veteran journalist and founder of Editorji Vikram Chandra said the mic needs to be taken away from Navarro. Senior journalist Daniel Bordman said this is a master-class on how to ruin relations, while IPR attorney Navroop Singh says Navarro is clutching at straws now.

Fomenting caste unrest in India should never be US foreign policy. https://t.co/tdVG0Je6hk — Derek J. Grossman (@DerekJGrossman) September 1, 2025

Brahmins?! I cannot believe that Navarro has now got casteism into the mix.



The fact that no one in the US establishment can take him away from the microphone says a lot. https://t.co/Y1jeeigU4P — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) September 1, 2025

Oh FFS. This is a master class in how to fuck up diplomatic relations.

If you want to move India off Russian oil and closer to the Western sphere of influence, the first thing you need to do is sow this man’s mouth shut. https://t.co/OzWCDBnQfS — Daniel Bordman (@DanielBordmanOG) September 1, 2025

Using Brahmins as a tool target India means @RealPNavarro & co actually clutching at straws as neither their bullying nor propaganda by the White House is having any effect on Indian Public.



No Adani, Ambani or Brahmin is going to work ! India stands united against American… https://t.co/JSkvtyBvoP — Navroop Singh (@TheNavroopSingh) September 1, 2025

The moron does not know anything about caste. Modi, Shah, Ambani, and Adani are not Brahmins. But this dimwit was given talking points by some intern. They don't understand how much damage they have caused to India America relations. India should never stop buying Russian oil.… https://t.co/wjpVAKQP3Y — कुशल मेहरा (@kushal_mehra) September 1, 2025

This latest jibe from Navarro - that "Brahmins are profiteering" from Russian oil - tells us a lot about who controls narratives about India and Hindus inside the policy/intellectual spaces of America. This is derived directly from 19th century colonial jibes going back to the… — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) September 1, 2025

“Brahmins are profiteering by buying Russian oil …”

Peter Navarro’s meltdown reaching peak level of senile. pic.twitter.com/dgJY7IZG6H — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 1, 2025

WTAF???? Another head scratcher from Peter Navarro, “You have brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people.” If someone can explain this to me, please do. pic.twitter.com/rO0zulJdEE — Poonam Sharma (@poonam_s) August 31, 2025

.@RealPNavarro — “Modi is a great leader, ..do not understand why he is getting in Bed with Putin & Xi Jinping… you’ve got BRAHMINS in India getting richer at the expense of Indian people” 😳😳 - It just gets worse with each day!#US #India #Trade #SCOSummit2025 pic.twitter.com/QqMV7iZGNG — Rohit Sharma 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@DcWalaDesi) August 31, 2025

Navarro, in his latest tirade, yet again accused India of laundering Russian oil to fund the war in Ukraine. Navarro said India was acting as a laundromat for the Kremlin. He alleged that Indian refiners bought discounted Russian crude, processed it, and exported it at a higher price. He said this supported the war in Ukraine and that taxpayers had to send more money as a result.

Advertisement

The remarks came a day after Modi’s visit to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China. Modi met Putin and Xi during his first trip to China in seven years. The timing coincided with rising US rhetoric and protectionist measures under Trump.

Navarro also criticised India’s trade practices. He called India the Maharaja of tariffs, saying it exported many goods to the US but did not allow US products to enter its market.