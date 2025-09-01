'Clutching at straws': Navarro called out for bizarre, casteist, 'Brahmins profiteering' take on India-Russia oil ties

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has once again made headlines for spouting his rather bizarre take on India. This time he blamed the Brahmins for bankrolling Russia’s war against Ukraine.
In an interview with Fox News, Navarro said, “Modi is a great leader. I don’t understand why he is getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping when it’s (India) is the biggest democracy in the world. So, I would just say to the Indian people: ‘Please, understand what’s going on here. You’ve got the Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people.’ We need that to stop.”
Not only did Navarro’s inaccuracy surprise experts and laymen alike, he has also been called out for his lack of understanding of India. Many have also called him out for attempting to ignite caste unrest in the country.
National security and Indo-Pacific analyst Derek J Grossman said fomenting caste unrest in India should never be the US’ policy, while veteran journalist and founder of Editorji Vikram Chandra said the mic needs to be taken away from Navarro. Senior journalist Daniel Bordman said this is a master-class on how to ruin relations, while IPR attorney Navroop Singh says Navarro is clutching at straws now.
Navarro, in his latest tirade, yet again accused India of laundering Russian oil to fund the war in Ukraine. Navarro said India was acting as a laundromat for the Kremlin. He alleged that Indian refiners bought discounted Russian crude, processed it, and exported it at a higher price. He said this supported the war in Ukraine and that taxpayers had to send more money as a result.
The remarks came a day after Modi’s visit to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China. Modi met Putin and Xi during his first trip to China in seven years. The timing coincided with rising US rhetoric and protectionist measures under Trump.
Navarro also criticised India’s trade practices. He called India the Maharaja of tariffs, saying it exported many goods to the US but did not allow US products to enter its market.