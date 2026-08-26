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Nepal flood: 77 Isha Foundation Kailash pilgrims out of contact, were at Tibet immigration centre

Nepal flood: 77 Isha Foundation Kailash pilgrims out of contact, were at Tibet immigration centre

The group was returning from the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage when the flood struck Gyirong in Tibet, China

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Business Today Desk
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  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 10:48 PM IST
Nepal flood: 77 Isha Foundation Kailash pilgrims out of contact, were at Tibet immigration centre'Deeply anguished': Sadhguru says 77 from Kailash group were at Tibet immigration centre

Spiritual guru and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru said on Wednesday that 77 people from one of his Kailash pilgrimage groups were at an immigration centre in Tibet when a flash flood hit the area.

The group was returning from the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage when the flood struck Gyirong in Tibet, China, he said. The immigration office and much of the town appeared to have been flooded.

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"There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office," Sadhguru said in a statement.

Must Read: Snow-rock landslide near China blocked river, debris lake formed, then burst: What may have caused Nepal's deadly flood

Isha Group's Maa Gambhiri also confirmed to India Today TV that 77 people from the group were at the immigration centre. They were from 19 different countries.

Sadhguru said volunteers and support teams were working with authorities to reach the affected area.

"All of us, including the volunteers and support teams are deeply anguished and are doing our utmost to assist in the rescue," he said, adding that the group was ready to join rescue efforts "regardless of the risk involved".

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Sadhguru said he was personally in the region to help coordinate efforts. "To the families and loved ones of those in our group and hundreds of others who are affected in the region, I share your pain, and we are sparing no effort during this profoundly difficult time," he said.

Of the 21 groups taking part in the pilgrimage, 495 people had returned safely, Sadhguru said. Another 743 were in Tibet, 148 were in Nepal, 77 were at the immigration centre, and three volunteers were in Timure, Nepal.

India Coordinates Rescue, Sends Aid

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The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said it was coordinating with the Nepal government to help rescue Indian nationals affected by the floods along Nepal's border with Tibet.

Nearly 100 people have been killed, and more than 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after the massive flash flood swept through central Nepal. It devastated towns and villages, washed away critical bridges, and crippled around a dozen hydropower projects.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kathmandu Post reported that nearly 400 Kailash-bound pilgrims were out of contact after the flood hit Nepal's Rasuwa district near the Tibet border.

India has also sent 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and essential medicines to Nepal. The supplies were flown to Kathmandu on an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft, which left Hindon airbase near Delhi at about 8:35 pm.

The relief package includes temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines.

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Published on: Aug 26, 2026 10:45 PM IST
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