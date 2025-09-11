Nepal protests update: 'Making every effort to protect democracy,' says President Ramchandra Paudel

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Thursday appealed to all sides to cooperate in maintaining peace and said he was making efforts to find a solution to the current political situation within the constitutional framework.

It was the first time the president spoke about the ongoing turmoil. He had not been seen in public after Gen Z agitating groups burnt the president’s office and his private residence on Tuesday.

Paudel, who is currently under military protection, also urged people and all stakeholders to show patience and help maintain law and order in this critical situation.

"I am making every effort to protect democracy and to find a way out from the present political impasse within the constitutional framework while at the same time maintaining law and order,” said President Paudel.

He called on all sides to show trust in his efforts to find a solution to the problem at the earliest.

"I appeal to all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought as soon as possible to address the demands of the agitating citizens and to cooperate in maintaining peace and order in the country with restraint," he added.

Many people had expected the president to publicly appear and address the nation following the incident.

Earlier, President Paudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel met with representatives of the protesting Gen Z group at the army headquarters in Bhadrakali to pick a leader for an interim government, sources said.

Former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, and two others were among those being considered by the protesting Gen Z group to lead the interim government, they added.

The interim leader will replace Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who resigned on Tuesday following a violent student-led agitation.

An Army spokesperson confirmed that discussions are ongoing with various stakeholders but did not provide any names.

"We are holding rounds of talks with different stakeholders. The talks are mainly focused on finding a way out from the current stalemate and at the same time maintaining law and order situation in the country," the spokesperson said.

A similar meeting was held on Wednesday but yielded no results. "The new executive head will be the one who will conduct fresh elections within a specified time frame," the sources added.

Apart from Karki and Shah, the other two names under consideration are the former CEO of Nepal Electricity Authority Kulman Ghising and Mayor of Dharan Harka Sampang.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis as Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive protests, prompting the Nepal Army to take over the law-and-order situation.

(With inputs from PTI)