Netanyahu urges India-US to resolve tariff row, offers PM Modi 'private' advice on dealing with Trump

Amid escalating tensions over US President Donald Trump's 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered to privately advise Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how to navigate the challenge.

Referring to both Modi and Trump as his “terrific friends,” Netanyahu said the foundation of the India-US relationship remains strong and urged both sides to find common ground.

“Yes, I would give Modi some advice (on dealing with Trump), but privately,” Netanyahu told reporters, in a light-hearted exchange during an interaction with Indian journalists, as quoted by PTI.

Calling for an amicable resolution to the tariff standoff, Netanyahu stressed, “The basis of the relationship is very solid. It will be in the interest of India and the US to arrive at a common ground and resolve the tariff issue. Such a resolution will be good for Israel as well, as both countries are our friends.”

He also expressed a strong desire to visit India again, stating, “I would like to come to India. I miss India.”

On defence cooperation, Netanyahu highlighted that Israeli military equipment performed well during India’s recent Operation Sindoor. “All of them worked well. Israeli equipment used during Operation Sindoor were battle-proven. We don’t develop them in labs, but in the battlefield,” he said, underlining the "robust and solid" defence partnership between the two countries.

Further deepening strategic ties, Netanyahu suggested Israel could assist India in enhancing its surveillance capabilities and counter-terrorism operations. “India is a huge country and it is not easy to have surveillance all over. We are ready to help India in air surveillance systems,” he said.

He also pointed to growing cooperation in technology and intelligence sharing, noting, “We have developed a lot of technology in screening data and social networks. We are cooperating in this domain with India as well.”

On connectivity, the Israeli leader proposed a direct flight between Bengaluru and Tel Aviv. “We would like to have direct flights between Tel Aviv and Bangalore. That would cut travel time to just six hours — even shorter than flying to San Francisco.”

Netanyahu concluded by expressing optimism about concluding mutual defence and economic agreements with India soon, reaffirming Israel’s strategic intent to further elevate its relationship with New Delhi.