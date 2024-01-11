Netflix removes Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' after VHP warns of 'Bajrang Dal-style action'

Streaming giant Netflix has removed Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' from its platform after demands from Hindu groups that said it was an "anti-Hindu" film, India Today reported on Thursday. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and started streaming on Netflix from December 29. A week after hitting the OTT, the film ran into trouble after a section of people started circulating some scenes of the film, which they said were promoting 'love jihad' and were "anti-Hindu".

Last Saturday, Ramesh Solanki, founder of the Hindu IT cell, said he had filed a complaint against "anti-Hindu Zee and anti-Hindu Netflix". He said at a time when the whole world was rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir, "this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios, and Trident Arts".

I have filed complain against #AntiHinduZee and #AntiHinduNetflix



At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios… pic.twitter.com/zM0drX4LMR — Ramesh Solanki🇮🇳 (@Rajput_Ramesh) January 6, 2024

Mentioning the contentions scenes in the movie, Solanki said Netflix India and Zee Studios had "deliberately made this film and released around the Pran Pratishtha to hurt Hindu sentiments".

Apart from Solanki, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson, Shriraj Nair, also warned Netflix to take down the film. "We are strictly warning you @NetflixIndia to immediately withdraw this evil movie of yours or else be ready to face legal consequences and @BajrangDalOrg style action," Nair had said in a tweet on January 9.

We are strictly warning you @NetflixIndia to immediately withdraw this evil movie of yours or else be ready to face legal consequences and @BajrangDalOrg style action.@ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/AVX9h4jHQ6 — Shriraj Nair (@snshriraj) January 9, 2024

Following these warnings, Netflix removed 'Annapoorani' from the platform. Zee Studios, one of the producers of the film, has written to Vishwa Hindu Parishad stating that the film will be removed from the platform until edited.



