New twist in Noida dowry death probe: 'Cylinder blast caused burns,' the 28-year-old Nikki Bhati told doctors

In the ongoing investigation into the dowry death of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida, fresh details have emerged that complicate the case further. Nikki allegedly told doctors in her dying statement that she suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast at her in-laws’ residence.

This account was cited by a doctor and a nurse from Fortis Hospital, where Nikki was first admitted, in their statements to the police, India Today reported, citing sources aware of the matter.

The claim stands in contrast to earlier allegations that Nikki, 26, was assaulted and set ablaze by her husband, Vipin Bhati, and his family over repeated dowry demands. Police, however, said they found no evidence of a gas cylinder explosion at her home. Investigators are now probing why Nikki gave such a statement, or whether she was coerced.

A hospital memo also records in Hindi: “Ghar par gas cylinder phatne se mariz ko kaafi gambheer roop se jal gaya hai” (The patient has suffered severe burn injuries due to a gas cylinder explosion). Both the doctor and nurse said Nikki was conscious and talking when brought in.

CCTV footage reviewed by police showed Nikki’s neighbour Devendra driving her to Fortis Hospital. In the backseat were Nikki, her mother-in-law, and father-in-law. Her brother-in-law Rohit, who is married to Nikki’s sister Kanchan, was also seen in the footage.

Nikki succumbed to her injuries last week while being shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. Her post-mortem confirmed 80% burns.

Vipin, his parents, and his brother Rohit have been arrested in the case. On Sunday, Vipin was shot in the leg during an alleged attempt to escape police custody. Speaking from his hospital bed after the encounter, he denied killing Nikki. “I did not kill my wife, she died on her own,” he said, adding he felt “no remorse” for her death.

Meanwhile, Nikki’s father alleged continuous harassment despite fulfilling the family’s demands. “First they demanded a Scorpio in dowry, which was given. Later, they asked for a Bullet bike, and that too was provided. Yet, they kept torturing my daughter,” he said. He further claimed that Vipin had recently been pressuring them for a Mercedes car that the family had purchased.

Nikki had married Bhati in 2016, and the couple has a young son, who also witnessed the attack. Recalling the horror, he said, “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di” (They poured something on my mother, slapped her, and then set her on fire with a lighter).