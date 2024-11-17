Nigeria to bestow PM Modi with Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger, 17th international honour for PM

Nigeria will award Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger (GCON), marking the 17th international honor conferred upon him by a foreign nation.

With this distinction, PM Modi becomes only the second foreign dignitary to receive this prestigious award. The first was Queen Elizabeth II, who was honored with the GCON in 1969.

PM Modi arrived in Nigeria on November 17 as part of a three-nation tour, which also includes Brazil and Guyana. Upon his arrival in Abuja, the capital city, he was warmly greeted by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Nigeria’s Minister for the Federal Capital Territory. Wike presented the Prime Minister with the ‘Key to the City,’ symbolising the trust and esteem the people of Nigeria hold for him.

During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to engage in bilateral talks aimed at further strengthening the relationship between India and Nigeria. In a statement, the Prime Minister highlighted that his visit marks the first time in 17 years that an Indian Prime Minister has visited Nigeria. He expressed his intention to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries, emphasizing shared values such as democracy and pluralism.

“At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this is my first visit to Nigeria, a close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to strengthen our Strategic Partnership, which is rooted in our common belief in democracy and pluralism. I look forward to meeting the Indian community and friends in Nigeria who have extended such a warm welcome,” said PM Modi.

India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007, with cooperation spanning across economic, energy, and defense sectors. India has invested over $27 billion in Nigeria, with more than 200 Indian companies active in key industries. Additionally, India provides Nigeria with developmental assistance through concessional loans and capacity-building programs.

During this visit, PM Modi will review the progress of their strategic partnership and explore new ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The three-nation tour of Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana is scheduled to run from November 17 to November 21.

