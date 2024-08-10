Nitin Gadkari's warning to Punjab: NHAI will cancel 8 major highway projects if law & order stays unimproved

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is poised to cancel eight major highway projects in Punjab, valued at approximately Rs 14,288 crore, if the prevailing law and order situation does not improve. This warning was issued by Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhawant Mann on Friday.

The urgent letter follows alarming reports of violence and intimidation related to the ongoing construction of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. Incidents include attacks on engineers and contractors in Jalandhar, as well as threats made by miscreants in Ludhiana to harm project staff and facilities.

Gadkari emphasised the critical nature of these projects, noting that they are greenfield corridors. He stated that cancelling even one package could render the entire stretch ineffective.

In his correspondence, the minister outlined serious safety concerns affecting NHAI officials, contractors, and their teams, along with ongoing land acquisition challenges. He included photographic evidence of recent assaults to underscore the urgency of the situation.

In a review meeting held on July 15, Gadkari had received assurances from stakeholders that issues related to land acquisition and law enforcement would be prioritised. However, he expressed his disappointment, saying, “No progress has been made, and the situation has further worsened.” He revealed that due to unresolved land acquisition matters and deteriorating law and order, several concessionaires have sought to terminate their contracts and have raised claims against the NHAI.

Notably, NHAI has already terminated three projects, amounting to Rs 3,263 crore, due to land availability challenges.

Gadkari had laid foundation stones of 29 highway projects in Punjab in January this year. These projects are worth Rs 4,000 crores.