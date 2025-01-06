scorecardresearch
No HMPV cases in West Bengal yet: CM Mamata Banerjee

A two-month-old infant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has been confirmed with HMPV, while two cases have also been reported from Karnataka.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated on Monday that no cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported in the state so far. A two-month-old infant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has been confirmed with HMPV, while two cases have also been reported from Karnataka.

"In Bangalore, two cases have been reported. Here, we are yet to detect any such case. Our chief secretary has already held a meeting and taken precautionary measures," Banerjee informed reporters.

Banerjee is currently on a two-day visit to Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas to review preparations for the upcoming Ganga Sagar Mela, a significant religious gathering scheduled later this month. Addressing concerns about Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), she said, "We do not have any such alerts in this connection (HMPV cases). In case there are any, I will let you know. Our government is always in service of people; you have seen that during the Covid pandemic."

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has highlighted that HMPV is already circulating globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses linked to the virus have been reported in various countries.

Published on: Jan 06, 2025, 9:54 PM IST
