'No issues found': Air India completes fuel switch checks on Boeing 787s after DGCA order

Air India on Tuesday said it has completed precautionary inspections of the fuel control switch (FCS) locking mechanism on all Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet, including those operated by its low-cost arm, Air India Express.

"Air India has completed precautionary inspections on the locking mechanism of Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet," the airline said in a statement. "With this, the two airlines have complied with the directives of the DGCA issued on July 14, 2025."

According to the airline, no faults were detected during the inspections. "In the inspections, no issues were found with the said locking mechanism," the statement added. Air India also noted that the inspections had begun voluntarily on July 12, two days before the regulator’s directive, and were completed within the prescribed deadline. "The same has been communicated to the regulator," it said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued instructions to all airlines on July 14 to inspect the locking systems on Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, following a preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into last month’s Air India crash near Ahmedabad that killed 260 people. The AAIB said both engines of the Dreamliner lost power after fuel switches were manually cut off mid-flight.

There are over 150 Boeing 737 and 787 aircraft operated by Indian airlines. Carriers such as Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, and IndiGo operate these aircraft types. IndiGo’s Boeing 737 Max 8 and 787-9 aircraft are on wet or damp leases and not registered in India, but were still expected to undergo compliance checks.