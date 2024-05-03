'No one can travel abroad without the...': Siddaramaiah responds to MEA's reply on Prajwal

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the central government of shielding Prajwal Revanna. He stated that nobody can leave the country without the central government's awareness since all passports and visas are verified when traveling abroad.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified that Prajwal Revanna traveled to Germany using a diplomatic passport. Diplomatic passport holders don't need a visa for Germany. The MEA also stated that no clearance was sought or granted to Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna sex tape controversy: Check out the latest updates:

Reports suggest that Prajwal is now traveling to Dubai from Germany. Siddaramaiah responded to these reports, stating that the SIT will bring him back regardless of his location, whether it's Dubai or Germany.

Siddaramaiah mentioned that even though HD Kumaraswamy distanced himself from the scandal, both he and Deve Gowda summoned lawyers to their home to talk about the matter.

Both Prajwal and his father HD Revanna have been accused in a sexual harassment case. Prajwal faces a rape charge, while his father faces a kidnapping charge.

Siddaramaiah stated that he instructed the police to find, locate, and ensure the safety of the victims once the kidnapping case was uncovered.

According to reports, Prajwal's father allegedly abducted a mother of three children after her 20-year-old son filed a complaint with the police.

In the kidnapping complaint, the 20-year-old son explained that his mother used to work at Revanna's residence six years ago. After quitting her job three years ago, she returned to her hometown. Five days ago, HD Revanna's aide, Sathish Bhabanna, visited their house and warned them not to disclose anything if the police came. Later, he claimed that Revanna sent him to take the mother. The complainant added that his mother was taken away on a motorcycle and has been missing since then.

The complainant mentioned that he learned about a video involving his mother in the sex tape scandal.

HD Revanna filed for pre-arrest bail after being called by the SIT for questioning. However, he withdrew his bail application on Friday after the SIT informed the court that the charges against him were not non-bailable.