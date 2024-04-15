No relief for Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case, SC to hear matter on April 29

The Supreme Court on Monday granted no relief to Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam case. The top court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding Kejriwal's plea challenging the Delhi High Court order on his arrest and remand. The matter has now been scheduled for April 29. Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta asked the ED to file reply to the plea by April 24, and said the matter would be heard in the week commencing April 29. Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court on April 10, a day after the Delhi HC dismissed his petition, saying he "conspired with others" in the case and was "actively involved in generating the proceeds of crime."

While dismissing Kejriwal's plea on April 9, the Delhi HC further noted he was involved in a personal capacity in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy of 2021-22 and demanding kickbacks.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency. The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Arvind Kejriwal's petition

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on behalf of Kejriwal, said that the Delhi CM's "arrest and remand were based on an unreliable document suppressed from us." "I am seeking a short date in this case. There are selective leaks in the case," SInghvi told the court.

His petition also notes that his arrest was made "in a motivated manner" and was based on subsequent, contradictory and "highly belated statements of co-accused" who have turned approvers. The petition also sought his release and to declare Arvind Kejriwal's arrest "illegal".

Bhagwant Mann met Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is being treated as if the government has caught one of the biggest terrorists in the country.

Bhagwant Mann on Monday met Arvind Kejriwal at the Tihar jail at around 12 noon. Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

"It was very sad to see that he isn't getting the facilities which are available even to hardcore criminals. What's his fault? You're treating him as if you have caught one of the biggest terrorists in the country. What does PM Modi want?... Arvind Kejriwal who is 'kattar imaandaar', who started the politics of transparency and ended the BJP's politics is being treated like this," Mann told news agency ANI.

He added that when he asked Kejriwal about his well-being inside the jail, the latter asked him to give an update on the situation in Punjab instead. He added that the AAP is a disciplined group and are standing firm with Arvind Kejriwal. Mann furthermore said that the party will rise as a big political power on June 4, the date of Lok Sabha elections 2024 results.

"When I asked about how he has been doing, he said forget about me tell me how things are going in Punjab? Because we do the politics of 'work'...AAP is a disciplined group, we all are together and standing firm with Arvind Kejriwal. When the results will be announced on June 4, AAP will rise as a big political power," said Mann.

AAP General Secretary Sandeep Pathak said at a press conference that Kejriwal asked them about the state of welfare schemes. Pathak added that the Delhi CM asked whether the AAP government's free electricity scheme is functioning or not and whether schools and hospitals are running properly.