Noida: Speeding Audi car kills elderly man crossing road, footage captured in CCTV

A speeding Audi hit and killed an elderly man in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, as seen on CCTV. This incident follows recent outrage over the deaths of two tech workers in Pune, caused by a drunk teen driving a speeding Porsche.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 6:30 am near Kanchenjunga Apartment in Noida's Sector 53. Janak Dev Shah, a retired All India Radio employee, was crossing the road when a speeding Audi hit him, as seen in the CCTV footage.

The CCTV video showed Shah being flung several feet into the air before landing due to the impact.

He was on his way to buy milk, according to the police, when the impact flung him several feet into the air. When he didn't return home, his family started searching for him and found his body on the road.

A police case has been filed, and the police are searching for the vehicle and its owner.