Withdraw FDTL relaxations given to Air India due to Iran war: Pilots’ body to DGCA

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has raised serious safety concerns over the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) recent relaxations granted to Air India for two-pilot long-haul flights. In a letter to the DGCA, FIP highlighted issues with the temporary variations to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations.

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FIP expressed worry over the extension of flight time by 1 hour 30 minutes and flight duty period by 1 hour 45 minutes, calling it a serious dispensation made without any scientific study. The organisation questioned the basis of this decision and its impact on pilot safety.

The letter pointed out that increasing flight duty periods and flight time limits for minimum crew operations raises the risk of fatigue-related performance decline. FIP referenced research from ICAO fatigue management guidance, which shows that pilot alertness and cognitive function drop significantly when duty durations near or exceed 13 hours.

FIP also noted that both Air India and Indigo have surplus pilots, and therefore, such dispensations pose a threat to flight safety and should be withdrawn immediately. The letter further criticised the lack of clear limits on the number of sectors or landings within the extended duty period, which could result in pilots performing multiple landings towards the end of a long duty period, especially in cases of diversions.

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The organisation urged the DGCA to consider factors like extended duty periods, circadian rhythm disruption, operational workload, and aircraft design limitations affecting inflight rest. FIP called for a review of the recent FDTL variations that allow extended duty limits for two-pilot operations to ensure safety is not compromised.

WHAT CHANGED?

Air India has received exemptions in FDTL norms due to the rerouting of long-haul flights caused by restrictions in Iranian and Iraqi airspace.

The DGCA has granted temporary relaxation for two-pilot operations. Flight Time has been extended by 1 hour 30 minutes, allowing a maximum permissible Flight Time of 11 hours 30 minutes. The Flight Duty Period (FDP) has also been extended by 1 hour 45 minutes, resulting in a maximum permissible FDP of 14 hours 45 minutes.

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Sources have confirmed to India Today that these relaxations will remain in effect until April 30. Additionally, Air India will provide an extra rest period of 4 hours to crew members beyond the minimum rest required under the applicable Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) when operating flights under this exemption.

