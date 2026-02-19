Not a flight risk, will not leave India without prior permission: Anil Ambani tells SC he will cooperate in probe

Anil Ambani has provided the Supreme Court with an official undertaking stating that he will not leave the country without its explicit permission while fully cooperating with investigative agencies looking into the alleged Rs 40,000 crore banking and corporate fraud associated with the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG). The affidavit, submitted as part of ongoing legal proceedings, aims to address concerns over Ambani’s availability for the investigation and any risk of evasion.

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In his affidavit, Ambani directly addressed the court, stating: "I state on oath that I have not left India since July 2025, since the inception of the present investigations, and presently have no plan or intention to travel outside India. It is further undertaken that in the event any requirement of foreign travel arises, I shall seek prior leave and permission of this court before undertaking any such travel.”

Ambani further affirmed in court documents that he was not a flight risk and has no intention to evade the process of law. This assurance was made amid concerns raised by the petitioner regarding the possibility of him leaving the country during the course of the probe.

The submission is in response to a public interest litigation filed by former bureaucrat EAS Sarma. The petition seeks a fair, prompt, and dispassionate investigation into alleged large-scale banking and corporate fraud, including accusations of systematic diversion of public funds and fabrication of financial statements by various ADAG entities.

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Ambani pointed out that his affidavit was intended to demonstrate that his conduct has been transparent and cooperative. The document also mentions that the Supreme Court, on February 4, directed both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to carry out a thorough and timely probe.

He stated: "I, with utmost bona fide, have been fully cooperating with the investigating agencies in connection with the ongoing investigations and continue to extend complete cooperation.”

Ambani assured the bench, through his legal representative senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, that he will not leave the country without explicit prior approval from the court, addressing the petitioner’s concerns about possible flight risk. He has also been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement to appear on February 26 and confirmed his intention to comply with the summons.

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"I undertake to fully cooperate with the authorities, while ensuring procedural clarity and preventing any suggestion of evasion or selective presentation of facts by the petitioner," Ambani said.