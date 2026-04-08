Buy, sell or hold? Tata Steel shares up 63% from 52-week low; reclaim Rs 200 mark after 19 days

Shares of Tata Steel reclaimed the Rs 200 mark today after 19 trading sessions. The stock which closed at Rs 198.05 on Tuesday rose 4% to a high of Rs 206.45. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.55 lakh crore.

The metal stock has gained 12.73% this year. In fact, the stock has been in an uptrend since April 2025 end. It fell to a 52 week low of Rs 125.35 on April 9 last year. Since then, the Tata Steel stock has surged 63.57% from its yearly low.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Tata Group stock trades higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages indicating that the stock is in a bullish zone.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Steel stood at 52.8 signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal is bullish on the Tata Steel stock with a price target of Rs 240

The brokerage cites improving domestic steel demand and stronger pricing outlook, ongoing capacity expansions and a gradual turnaround in its EU business behind its positive stance.

The Tata Group firm is expanding its capacity in India to capitalise on the rising domestic demand, selling from 26.5 MTPA in FY25 to 40 MTPA in FY31.

Advertisement

Tata Steel's European business is experiencing a gradual recovery. The operations in Europe are showing noticeable advancements towards achieving breakeven. The transformation initiative is proceeding as planned, with the UK expected to reach breakeven within the upcoming quarters.

Meanwhile, brokerage Anand Rathi has upgraded the Tata Steel stock to 'Buy'. It assigned a price target of Rs 240 to the steel stock, citing improving realisations, ongoing cost takeout initiatives and hopes the UK operations may breakeven in FY27.

It raised FY26, FY27 and FY28 EBITDA estimates by 3.1 per cent, 7.6 per cent and 5.6 per cent, respectively.