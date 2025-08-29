'Not Modi's war but Pentagon's profit machine': After Peter Navarro's rants against India, author highlights US hypocrisy

Navroop Singh, author of The Great Rest and co-author of The New Global Order, on Friday laid bare the US' hypocrisy on the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian oil imports and India-Russia ties. Singh said in a long post on X (formerly Twitter) that the selective outrage against India for buying Russian crude oil reveals Washington, DC's double standards.

He also flagged the US's imports from Russia to substantiate his point. The author mentioned that the US brought nearly 14 per cent of its enriched uranium from Russia, and Rosatom continues to supply roughly 20 per cent of the US's reactor fuel today.

Singh then explained that ever since it started, the Ukraine war has been the colloquial golden egg-laying goose for the Pentagon.

"This selective outrage reveals the double standards: Ukraine is not Modi's war; it is the Pentagon's profit machine. US defense contractors alone booked over $60 billion in new orders linked to Ukraine in 2022-24, with Lockheed Martin's Javelin and HIMARS sales tripling, Raytheon's Patriot systems backlog surging past $70 billion, and Northrop Grumman reporting a 30 per cent rise in munitions revenues," he wrote.

Lets decipher @RealPNavarro lies on Russian Oil & call out the American Exceptionalism !



He further claimed that several US-linked private military contractors, including Constellis, Academi and Triple Canopy, were secretly deployed for logistics, training and special ops support in Ukraine, which also turned the battlefield into a "corporate profit centre".

The author also mentioned that the Nord Stream 2 sabotage proved to be a blessing for American LNG exporters like Cheniere and ExxonMobil as their exports to Europe rose by ~140 per cent.

"Trump's White House has read it totally wrong and it will soon realise it as India's defiance to Washington will prove to be a milestone for American exceptionalism globally. India will do what is in its national interests."

Earlier in the day, White House adviser Peter Navarro launched criticisms against India's trade and defence relations with Russia, sparking tensions between the two nations. Navarro accused India of exploiting its ties with Russia to benefit economically, while aiding Russia amidst the Ukraine conflict.

Navarro's remarks claim that "American consumers buy Indian goods while India keeps out US exports through high tariffs and non-tariff barriers. India uses our dollars to buy discounted Russian crude," alleging a misuse of US funds.

He criticised Indian refiners for collaborating "with their silent Russian partners" to profit from Russian oil. He denounced India's oil industry, stating, "India’s Big Oil lobby has turned the largest democracy in the world into a massive refining hub and oil money laundromat for the Kremlin."