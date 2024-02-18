'Not seeking third term for political gains': What PM Modi told party workers at BJP meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP cadre to work with renewed vigour and confidence for the next 100 days to reach out to new voters and win their confidence to ensure the party's return to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the BJP national convention, Modi said the nation will now have to dream big and make big resolutions to make India a developed country by 2047.

"The next five years are going to be crucial. We have to take a big leap towards 'Viksit Bharat'. The first imperative is to ensure the return of the BJP to power in strong numbers," the prime minister said.



Dreams of crores of women, poor and youths are Modi's dream, he said.

"We rid the country of mega scams and terror attacks, and made efforts to improve living standards of the poor and the middle class," the prime minister said.

Modi said he was not seeking a third term to enjoy power, but to work for the nation. "If I had thought of my home, it would not have been possible to build homes for crores of people," he said.

He said 10 years of unblemished governance and pulling 25 crore people out of poverty were no ordinary feats.

"A senior leader once told me I had done enough as PM and CM, I should rest. But I am working for 'rashtraniti', not 'rajneeti'," he said.

The prime minister said he lives by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and takes inspiration from him.

"I am not someone who lives for his own happiness. I am advocating for a third term for the BJP not for political gains, but for the benefit of India. My efforts are dedicated to the people of India. The dreams of Indians are my commitments," Modi said.