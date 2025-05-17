'Not very long...': LCA Tejas architect says India will stop importing fighter jets and start exporting

When India launched the ambitious Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas programme, few believed it would one day challenge global players. Now, nearly two decades later, its former programme director, Kota Harinarayana, says the country is closing in on a milestone: full self-reliance in manufacturing fighter jets.

With the aircraft ecosystem now in place, the veteran aviation scientist believes India is on the cusp of a new era in defence production — one where it not only meets its own Air Force's needs but starts exporting homegrown jets to allies.

India is preparing to manufacture a full range of indigenous fighter jets to meet the operational needs of the Indian Air Force, said Kota Harinarayana, former programme director and chief designer of the LCA Tejas. With steady advances in defence technology, he believes the country is close to achieving complete self-reliance.

"I hope that in the next few years, India will make all fighter jets required for defence and will also start exporting these to our friendly countries," said Harinarayana.

He noted that India has already developed aircraft across various categories, from small to medium-sized jets and unmanned aerial systems. The increased deployment of Tejas by the Indian Air Force, he added, has demonstrated the strength and viability of indigenous defence manufacturing.

"Time will come, not very long, India will become the exporter of defence products... the country is now procuring some of these products from Russia and France," the 82-year-old scientist said during a visit to a private university's convocation.

Harinarayana highlighted India’s growing confidence in its defence capabilities, citing its successful response to Pakistani aggression after Operation Sindoor, a mission targeting terror camps across the border.

He called this operational readiness "only the first phase," adding that India has already proven its technological competence in defence.

Among recent milestones, Harinarayana pointed to the successful trial of 'Bhargavastra', a cost-effective, indigenous counter-drone system tested in Odisha's Gopalpur, calling it a major step forward in India’s tactical capabilities.