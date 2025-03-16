'Nothing is impossible': Congress leader’s CM offer to Shinde, Ajit Pawar amid rift in Mahayuti

Former Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has offered Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar the chief minister’s chair on a rotational basis, claiming they are “feeling suffocated” in the BJP-led Mahayuti government, The Indian Express reported on Sunday.

Patole, a former Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, said that both leaders were struggling within the ruling alliance and could find better prospects with the Congress. The condition of Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde is not good in the ruling alliance and the government, he claimed.

"They are feeling suffocated… We will extend our support to them. To resolve the issue of the CM position between them (Ajit and Shinde), we will give them a CM post on a rotational basis and make both of them CM. The BJP will never make any of them CM.”

His remarks came amid growing speculation about friction within the Mahayuti government, particularly between Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Reports suggest Fadnavis has been sidelining projects initiated by Shinde when he was chief minister. Additionally, there is discontent over the appointment of guardian ministers for Nashik and Raigad districts.

Congress’s Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut backed Patole’s remarks. Wadettiwar praised Shinde’s political acumen and suggested that he might consider a shift if he felt sidelined. “The way he is being sidelined and targeted in the government currently, Shinde seems to be upset and sulking. So, there is a possibility that something can happen in the future. No one is a friend or enemy forever in politics. When someone’s self-respect is hurt, he can take any decision,” Wadettiwar said.

Sanjay Raut echoed the sentiment, stating that “nothing is impossible in politics.” He pointed to past unexpected alliances, including the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2019. “Did anyone think that the MVA government would be formed under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray in 2019? Did anyone think that an unconstitutional government would come (to power) after that? Did anyone even dream that Devendra Fadnavis’s government would come (to power) again after that (in 2024)? There are all possibilities in politics,” Raut said.

He suggested that Patole’s comments reflected internal unrest within the Mahayuti. “The tussle (between the ruling alliance parties) is suddenly visible in the open. Nana Patole rang the bell pretty soon. He should have waited a little. Maharashtra politics is going to change in about a year,” Raut claimed.

Raut also made a surprising revelation, alleging that Shinde had previously considered joining the Congress. He claimed former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan could confirm Shinde’s past meetings with Congress' late leader Ahmed Patel. “Of course, he (Shinde) was going there (to the Congress). One should interview Prithviraj Chavan, he can tell everything...I know very well about how he (Shinde) met him (Ahmed Patel) in Delhi and what discussion took place,” Raut said as per The Indian Express.

