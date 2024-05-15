One dead,14 rescued in Rajasthan after lift collapses at Hindustan Copper Limited's Kolihan mine

In a daring overnight operation, rescue officials have reported one death while fourteen individuals, including members of a Kolkata vigilance team, were rescued after a lift collapsed at Hindustan Copper Limited's Kolihan mine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday night.

The rescue efforts, which involved extracting eight people initially followed by the remaining six who were trapped in the lift, took place at a depth of 577 meters within the Kolihan mine.

Following the rescue operation, three severely injured individuals were promptly rushed to a hospital in Jaipur for urgent medical attention.

Dr Pravin Sharma from Jhunjhunu Government Hospital confirmed the safe rescue of all individuals, stating, "All the people trapped in the mine have been rescued safely. Three of them were in serious condition and have been referred to Jaipur."

Providing further details, the nursing staff at Jhunjhunu government hospital, Shishram, mentioned, "Some people have suffered fractures in hands and some in legs. Everyone is safe. Three people are seriously injured, the rest are safe. The rescue operation was done with the help of a ladder."

Preliminary reports suggest that the incident occurred during an inspection when the vigilance team and senior company officials descended into the shaft. As they were preparing to come out of it, the rope supporting the lift broke, leaving approximately 14 individuals stranded underground.

In a swift response to the incident nine ambulances were deployed at the mine's entrance, with the rescue operation commencing on Tuesday night. All the officials and staff were safely rescued by the early hours of Wednesday.