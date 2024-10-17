'Only mafias benefiting from liquor ban': Prashant Kishor blasts Nitish govt as another hooch tragedy strikes Bihar

After another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar, Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor on Thursday targeted the state government, saying the liquor ban is implemented only in government files and in the speeches of leaders. He said more than 70 people died in Chhapra 1.5 years ago after consuming spurious liquor. "There is no district in Bihar where people have not died due to poisonous liquor," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"Many incidents have not even been reported. Only corrupt leaders and mafias are benefiting from this. There is so much insensitivity that after so many deaths, the head of the government Nitish Kumar will not even go there on behalf of the government," Kishor said.

At least 24 people have died in Saran after allegedly consuming illicit liquor. The suspected hooch tragedy triggered a political blame game with opposition parties questioning the efficacy of the ban on the sale and consumption of liquor, imposed by Nitish Kumar more than eight years ago.

"As many as twenty people in Maghar and Auriya panchayats in Siwan district have so far died for consuming suspected illicit liquor," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Saran range, Nilesh Kumar told PTI.

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said it is unfortunate that Nitish Kumar has not yet expressed condolences. He said no one had even gone to see the victims. "The problem is that the government is trying to hide its mistakes. These people want to show that no deaths have occurred due to poisonous liquor."

Yadav alleged that the entire Excise Department of the Bihar Government was now working as a "gang". "There is not a single officer against whom action has been taken. There is no village in Bihar where liquor is not available. The Chief Minister holds review meetings only to get photographed. If review meetings are being held, what is the result? Who is being taken action against?"

"Surprisingly, the DGP is not present in his review meetings, and the Principal Secretary is not present. We feel that Bihar is not safe in the hands of the Chief Minister. The double-engine government has flopped."

Congress MP and Jharkhand election observer Tariq Anwar, too, claimed that the liquor ban policy had created "many gangs". "The (Bihar) liquor ban has not been implemented completely. Even today, home delivery is happening there. Those who are poor and cannot afford good liquor are being forced to drink poisonous liquor."