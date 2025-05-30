‘Operation Sindoor is not over yet’: PM Modi says enemy will be hit wherever they are

Operation Sindoor is not over yet, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Uttar Pradesh. He also lauded the efficacy of the BrahMos missile that was key in securing a victory for India. PM Modi said Pakistan’s ploy will not work anymore.

He was addressing a rally in Kanpur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 15 development projects worth Rs 47,600 crore.

"Let no one be under any illusion. The one who was begging during Operation Sindoor must not forget — it is not over yet. It showed the world power of indigenous weapons and Make in India. We destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan by going hundreds of miles inside. Indian weapons, BrahMos missile entered enemy territory and wreaked havoc," he said, adding that the bravery of the Indian armed forces forced the Pakistani Army to "plead to stop the war". He reiterated that India would no longer be intimidated by the threat of the nuclear bomb nor would it make a decision on that basis.

"Moreover, Pakistan's ploy of distinguishing between state and non-state actors is not going to work anymore. India's principle in the fight against terror is to give a befitting reply to every terror attack. Its time, method and conditions will be decided by our forces themselves," he added.

PM Modi also met the family members of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi earlier in the day. Dwivedi was among the 26 people killed in Pahalgam after Pakistan-based terrorists opened fire at tourists in the Baisaran meadow.

"Agar main seedhe seedha Kanpuriya mein kahun, dushman kahin bhi ho, haunk diya jayega. (To say it in pure Kanpur style — wherever the enemy is, they’ll be hit)” he said. PM Modi said there was a time when traditional industries were leaving the UP region but now big defence companies are making inroads again.

“Just nearby in Amethi, production of the AK-203 rifle has already begun,” he said.