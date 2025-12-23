'Our lives have become miserable': Mohandas Pai urges Centre to clear Bengaluru Metro proposals

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai on Tuesday appealed to the Centre over delays in clearing key Bengaluru infrastructure proposals, saying the city's residents were paying a daily price for stalled Metro expansion. "Minister ML Khattar, please clear the pending Bengaluru infra proposals. We are a very large tax contributor and this is no way to discriminate against us," Pai wrote on X.

"We suffer daily from lack of adequate Metro and delays affect us badly. Our lives have become miserable because of delays in our Metro completion," he said, urging urgent intervention.

Pai tagged Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Prime Minister's Office and several MPs, writing: "Request our MP @nsitharaman to help urgently...Request our PM to help urgently."

Earlier today, Shivakumar, in a tweet, said he met with Khattar in New Delhi and sought early clearance of major Bengaluru infrastructure proposals pending with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

He added that discussions focused on "pending approvals critical to Bengaluru's urban future", including the "Revised Completion Cost for Metro Phase-II", "Approval of Metro Phase-III A (Sarjapura–Hebbal corridor)", "Support for RRTS for Bengaluru Region" and the "Legacy waste treatment project at Mittaganahalli".

"Stressed the need for timely clearances and stronger Centre-State coordination to accelerate infrastructure delivery," Shivakumar wrote, adding: "Our commitment is clear: faster mobility, cleaner cities, and world-class urban infrastructure for Karnataka."

On Monday, Shivakumar said the city's Metro network would reach 175 km by December 2027. "Our government is working towards easing traffic congestion in the city. Currently, 96 km of Metro network is operational," he said after a review meeting with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited officials.

He added: "We have operationalised Yellow line after we assumed office. The 24-km Yellow line has a footfall of 1 lakh passengers. According to the police, traffic has come down by about 30 per cent on the roads along Yellow line."

Shivakumar said an additional 41 km of Metro lines would be operationalised in 2026, followed by another 38 km — including the Airport line — by December 2027. "With this, Bengaluru will have a Metro network of 175 km," he said, adding that detailed project reports are being prepared to extend Metro connectivity to Tavarekere, Hosakote, Bidadi and Nelamangala.