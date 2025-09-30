P Chidambaram breaks silence on how UPA held back after 26/11 due to global pressure, BJP slams move

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram has admitted that the UPA government decided against retaliating militarily after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, citing international pressure and advice from the Ministry of External Affairs. While acknowledging that “retribution crossed my mind,” the Congress veteran said the government ultimately held back. His remarks have sparked sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who termed the disclosure “too little, too late.”

In a recent interview, Chidambaram recalled the intense global pressure India faced in the aftermath of the attacks that killed 175 people. “The whole world descended upon Delhi to tell us 'don't start a war',” he said.

“Condoleeza Rice, who was then US Secretary of State, flew in two or three days after I took over, to meet me and the Prime Minister. And to say, 'please don't react'. I said this is a decision that the government will take. Without disclosing any official secret, it did cross my mind that we should do some act of retribution,” Chidambaram admitted.

The former minister said he had discussed retaliation with the Prime Minister and other senior figures. “The Prime Minister had discussed this even when the attack was going on... And the conclusion was, largely influenced by the Ministry of External Affairs, and the IFS, that we should not physically react to the situation,” he recalled.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba launched coordinated attacks across Mumbai, targeting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj station, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower hotel, the Oberoi Trident, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, and Nariman House. Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive, was executed in 2012.

BJP Reacts

The remarks have prompted a strong pushback from the BJP. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said Chidambaram had confirmed what the public already believed—that the Mumbai attacks were “mishandled due to pressure from foreign powers.”

Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Chidambaram initially resisted taking charge as Home Minister, favoured military action, but was overruled. He questioned whether Sonia Gandhi or then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had blocked the move, claiming that UPA’s stance reflected external influence.

“Why was UPA taking orders from her? Why did Sonia Gandhi prevail over the Home Minister?” Poonawalla asked, referring to Condoleezza Rice’s intervention.

What an explosive revelation by former HM P Chidambaram



In this interview to @MeghaSPrasad he says



1) Was reluctant to take over as HM post 26/11



2) Was personally in favour of action on Pak post 26/11 but others prevailed!



Who prevailed? Sonia Gandhi? Dr Manmohan Singh via… pic.twitter.com/iXEJ6t7KLT — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) September 29, 2025

He further accused the Congress of giving Pakistan a “clean chit” on both the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2007 Samjhauta Express bombings, while promoting a “Hindu terror” narrative. He also criticised the UPA for granting Pakistan Most Favoured Nation status despite repeated terror strikes and alleged the Congress continues to question India’s military actions against Islamabad.