Palestine appeals India for diplomatic help to facilitate immediate ceasefire and boost humanitarian aid for Gaza

Palestine has appealed to India to facilitate international efforts for an immediate ceasefire and increased humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Mohammad Mustafa, Palestine’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, made the appeal in a letter while congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term in office. In his letter, Mustafa emphasised India’s significant role as a global leader and a nation that values human rights and peace.

He urged India to utilise all diplomatic channels to advocate for an immediate ceasefire, increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, and collaborate with the international community to ensure the protection and safety of Palestinian civilians.

“It is imperative for India to utilise all diplomatic channels to call for an immediate ceasefire, increase humanitarian aid to Gaza to help alleviate the suffering, collaborate with the international community to ensure the protection and safety of Palestinians civilians, and take a resolute stance against the atrocities being perpetrated,” wrote Mustafa, according to media reports.

Mustafa said the situation in Gaza amount to a humanitarian catastrophe that demands immediate and decisive action. “I would like to affirm the importance of advancing our bilateral relations and mutual interests which are based on solid and long-lasting foundation. I am confident that these unbreakable ties will continue to strengthen and develop in the years to come,” he said.

The minister thanked PM Modi for India's “steadfast support and solidarity” extended towards the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people, the reports further added.

Last year, India backed a United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution seeking an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. However, India has not explicitly called for a ceasefire in the recent escalations. The Indian government has condemned civilian deaths and called for respect for international humanitarian law under all circumstances.

India was the first non-Arab State to recognise the Palestine Liberation Organisation as the sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people in 1974. India was also one of the first countries to recognise the State of Palestine in 1988 and in 1996.