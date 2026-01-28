Plane carrying Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar crashes while landing in Baramati

A plane carrying NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed on Wednesday morning while attempting to land in Baramati, triggering an emergency response and sparking concern over the senior leader’s condition. Pawar was travelling to Baramati after attending a cabinet meeting in Mumbai a day earlier when the incident took place.

Locals who witnessed the crash said the 66-year-old leader was taken to a hospital soon after the incident. Early reports have also claimed that Pawar sustained serious injuries, though there has been no official confirmation from his office or government authorities so far.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said five people have been confirmed dead in the crash.

Visuals from the crash site showed wreckage scattered across the area, with flames and thick smoke billowing from the aircraft. Pawar was travelling in a privately operated chartered plane, and initial reports suggested that there were three other passengers on board with him.

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the crash, the scale of damage, or the exact condition of Pawar and the other passengers. Further details are awaited.

He was scheduled to attend meetings in Baramati in connection with the Zilla Parishad elections in Pune on February 5, but the accident occurred before those meetings.

According to reports, NCP leaders and Pawar's family members, Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar, are set to leave for Baramati from Delhi. They are currently together at Sharad Pawar’s residence.

This is a developing story. More details awaited