Advertisement
Plot worth ₹1,800 crore sold for only ₹300 crore: Maha govt launches high-level probe against Ajit Pawar's son

The move comes after the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) submitted an interim report highlighting procedural lapses in the sale and registration of a 43-acre plot in Pune’s Mundhwa area.

Ritvick Arun Bhalekar
  • Updated Nov 7, 2025 12:57 PM IST
Plot worth ₹1,800 crore sold for only ₹300 crore: Maha govt launches high-level probe against Ajit Pawar's sonParth Pawar, son of Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar
SUMMARY
  • The Maharashtra government is investigating a land deal involving Parth Pawar, with potential major financial implications for the state.
  • A 43-acre plot in Pune, valued at Rs 1,800 crore, was sold for Rs 300 crore, raising concerns of undervaluation of government assets.
  • Discrepancies in stamp duty payments were found, with only Rs 500 paid instead of the required Rs 21 crore, bypassing local taxes.

The Maharashtra government has initiated a high-level investigation following allegations of serious irregularities in a significant land transaction involving Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The move comes after the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) submitted an interim report highlighting procedural lapses in the sale and registration of a 43-acre plot in Pune’s Mundhwa area.

Officials state that the findings could have major financial implications for the state.

According to the interim report sent to the Additional Chief Secretary accessed by India Today, the property in question, originally registered under the 'Mumbai Government' and leased to the Indian Botanical Survey, was sold to Amedia Enterprises LLP for ₹300 crore. The market value of the land is estimated at ₹1,800 crore, raising concerns about the substantial undervaluation of government-linked assets.

The land was leased until 2038 at a nominal rate of Rs 1 per year, indicating continued government interest. Despite this, the sale deed was registered between a Power of Attorney holder, representing 272 individuals, and Amedia Enterprises LLP, which planned to develop a data centre on the site.

Investigators found discrepancies in the payment of stamp duty. While the transaction value was declared at ₹300 crore, required stamp duty and taxes should have amounted to about ₹21 crore. Instead, only ₹500 was paid, and local taxes such as Local Body Tax and Metro Tax totalling nearly ₹6 crore were reportedly bypassed.

The interim report identifies former Joint Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru as having registered the sale deed without verifying necessary government permissions or a No Objection Certificate. Taru has been suspended pending further enquiry for these procedural violations.

A recovery notice for ₹5.99 crore in unpaid stamp duty has been issued, and criminal complaints are being prepared against the Power of Attorney holder, Amedia Enterprises LLP, and the Sub-Registrar. While Parth Pawar is linked to the buyer, his name does not appear in the criminal complaints at this stage.

A special committee has been appointed to probe the functioning of the Stamp Duty and Registration Department and to evaluate the extent of financial loss to the state exchequer. The committee is expected to submit its final report within eight days.

Published on: Nov 7, 2025 12:57 PM IST
