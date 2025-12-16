PM Modi arrives in Ethiopia for first-ever state visit: Here's what is on his schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday for a State Visit, marking his first-ever trip to the African nation and opening a key diplomatic chapter in India’s three-nation tour. This visit underlines New Delhi’s growing engagement with Africa and the Global South.

The visit, being held at the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, comes during the second leg of PM Modi’s tour and signals the growing strategic importance of India–Ethiopia relations. PM visited the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.

These outcomes mark a meaningful expansion of the India-Jordan partnership.



Our cooperation in new and renewable energy reflects a shared commitment to clean growth, energy security and climate responsibility.



Collaboration in water resources management and development will… https://t.co/SYbOTkd4B2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2025

He is now scheduled to hold comprehensive talks with Abiy Ahmed covering political engagement, development cooperation, trade, investment and people-to-people ties.

As partners in the Global South, the two leaders are expected to reaffirm their shared commitment to strengthening friendship and expanding bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit.

Addis Ababa has been decked up with welcome hoardings, posters and Indian flags ahead of Modi’s arrival, reflecting the warm reception awaiting him. The visit has generated visible enthusiasm in the Ethiopian capital, which is hosting an Indian Prime Minister for the first time since 2011.

Modi began his three-nation tour on Monday and is scheduled to travel to Oman after concluding his Ethiopia visit.

Ethiopia is regarded as a key and trusted partner for India in Africa and the Global South, and officials expect the visit to further enhance bilateral engagement.

In his departure statement on Monday, Modi highlighted Addis Ababa’s role as the headquarters of the African Union, recalling that during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the G20. He said he looked forward to detailed discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, meeting members of the Indian diaspora, and addressing a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

“I eagerly look forward to sharing my thoughts on India’s journey as the ‘Mother of Democracy’ and the value that the India–Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been a prominent participant in earlier editions of the Voice of Global South Summit. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit reflects India’s continued commitment to deepening South-South cooperation and strengthening its partnership with Africa.