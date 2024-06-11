PM Modi asks social media followers to remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from their handles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked their social media followers to drop the slogan 'Modi ka Parivar' from their profiles. He further expressed gratitude to the people of India for their endless support in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

"With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken," he further added.

In March, during a public meeting in Adilabad, Telangana, the Prime Minister introduced the slogan "Modi Ka Parivar" after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav remarked at a rally that the Prime Minister "does not have a family of his own."

At the rally, PM Modi said, "The entire nation is saying in one voice today, 'main hu Modi ka Parivar' (I am Modi's family)." Following this, many people across the country, including top BJP leaders like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, added the 'Modi ka Parivar' slogan to their X handles.