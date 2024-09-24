PM Modi caps his US trip with a meeting with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on Monday with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was on the sidelines of the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the UN General Assembly in New York. At the meeting, the Indian side reiterated its clear approach in favour of a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy and dialogue.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting was organised following a request from the Ukrainian side. The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as the way forward regarding pursuing a path to peace.

“The two leaders recalled the Prime Minister's recent visit to Ukraine and expressed satisfaction at the continued consolidation of bilateral ties. The Prime Minister reiterated India's clear, consistent and constructive approach in favour of a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue, as well as engagement between all stakeholders,” the ministry said.

PM Modi told Zelenskyy that India remains open to providing all support within its means to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict. He said the Russia-Ukraine war has been part of his discussions with leaders of various countries, and everyone wants a peaceful resolution through diplomacy and dialogue.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy said India and Ukraine were closely working together to strengthen cooperation across various fields. “This is already the third bilateral meeting this year with the Prime Minister of India,” Zelenskyy posted on X, adding, “The main focus of our conversation was on enhancing our interaction on international platforms, particularly at the UN and G20, as well as implementing the Peace Formula and preparing for the second Peace Summit. I am grateful for the clear support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Vikram Misri said this was the third meeting between the two leaders in a little over three months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Ukraine in August. The visit was seen as a diplomatic outreach to the embattled nation and the West after the Prime Minister’s visit to Moscow in July. Zelenskyy had slammed the move, saying he was “disappointed to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow”.

India’s defence and economic ties with Russia also remain a thorn in the side of the Western nations who believe that the Indian import of Russian crude is partly responsible for bankrolling the war in Ukraine.