PM Modi hoists saffron flag over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as temple formally completes construction 

Ayodhya witnessed a historic moment on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted a saffron flag atop the newly completed Ram temple, marking the end of a long-awaited chapter in the temple’s construction.

The ceremony was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Advertisement

The radiant flag

The flag, a right-angled triangle measuring 10 feet by 20 feet, is adorned with a radiant Sun, the sacred symbol ‘Om’, and the Kovidara tree. Temple officials said the saffron colour represents fire, the rising sun, sacrifice, and dedication. The hoisting took place during the auspicious ‘Abhijit Muhurat’, considered highly favourable in Hindu tradition.

PM takes tour of nearby shrines

PM Modi offered prayers at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and Ram Lalla Garbh Grah. He also visited the Saptmandir, which houses temples dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari, before visiting Mata Annapurna temple and Sheshavtar Mandir.

Around noon, the prime minister hoisted the saffron flag atop the temple’s main spire, built in the traditional north Indian Nagara style. The surrounding 800-metre Parkota, constructed in south Indian style, adds to the temple’s architectural beauty. PM Modi also addressed a gathering of devotees and officials during the ceremony.

Advertisement

A mesmerising temple complex

The temple complex is adorned with 87 intricately carved stone panels depicting episodes from Lord Ram’s life as described in the Valmiki Ramayana. Another 79 bronze panels showcase India’s rich cultural heritage, offering visitors an immersive experience.

The day coincided with Vivah Panchami, marking the divine union of Lord Ram and Maa Sita. It also falls on the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 hours in the 17th century, adding to the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Ahead of the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site review to ensure all arrangements were in place. Around 6,970 security personnel were deployed, including ATS and NSG commandos, snipers, cyber experts, and technical teams.

Advertisement

Anti-drone technology and advanced monitoring systems were active, alongside units for crowd management, explosives detection, and emergency response.

Bomb squads, dog squads, VVIP protection teams, fire units, and rapid response teams were stationed across key locations to ensure safety.