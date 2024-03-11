India successfully test fires Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the development of "Mission Divyastra" -- an indigenously developed weapons system that bolsters country's geopolitic position. The Agni-5 missile, developed by DRDO, took its first flight today.
The new weapon system has Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, which ensures that a single missile can deploy multiple war heads at different locations. With this technology, India joins a select group of nations.
The system is equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high accuracy sensor packages, which ensured that the re-entry vehicles reached the target points within the desired accuracy.
The Agni-5 missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range of 5,500 to 5,800 kilometres, marks a pivotal enhancement in India's strategic defence arsenal.
This development is particularly significant as it aims to bolster India's nuclear deterrence, especially against potential threats from the eastern frontiers.
