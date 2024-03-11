scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India

Feedback

India successfully test fires Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology

Business Today Desk | Updated Mar 11, 2024, 6:08 PM IST

In a post on X, PM Modi lauded the DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

PM Modi PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the development of "Mission Divyastra" -- an indigenously developed weapons system that bolsters country's geopolitic position. The Agni-5 missile, developed by DRDO, took its first flight today.  

The new weapon system has Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, which ensures that a single missile can deploy multiple war heads at different locations. With this technology, India joins a select group of nations.

The system is equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high accuracy sensor packages, which ensured that the re-entry vehicles reached the target points within the desired accuracy.

The Agni-5 missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range of 5,500 to 5,800 kilometres, marks a pivotal enhancement in India's strategic defence arsenal.

This development is particularly significant as it aims to bolster India's nuclear deterrence, especially against potential threats from the eastern frontiers.

11 Mar 2024, 5:32:29 PM IST

PM Modi live updates: DRDO scientists lauded for Agni-5

PM congratulates scientists for Mission Divyastra, first flight test of indigenously-developed Agni-5 missile

11 Mar 2024, 5:26:09 PM IST

PM Modi live updates: CAA at 8 pm today?

The CAA was cleared by Parliament in December 2019 amid violent protests across the country, and fierce resistance from opposition politicians and the chief ministers of non-BJP states.

11 Mar 2024, 5:17:16 PM IST

PM Modi live updates: Anticipation after CAA detail

The Centre is likely to notify the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today, sources told India Today TV.

Advertisement