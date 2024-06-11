PM Modi may visit Varanasi for farmers' conference on June 18: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has returned to power for a record third term, is likely to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi for a 'kisan sammelan' (farmers' conference) on June 18, sources told India Today on Tuesday. He is likely to address a 'kisan sammelan' there in his parliamentary constituency. This could be the Prime Minister's first visit to Varanasi after returning to power for another term at Centre.

The process is underway to select a venue for the farmers' conference, either in Rohania or Sevapuri assembly constituency, according to local party leaders.

A meeting of metropolitan and district officials was held at the party office in Gulab Bagh regarding the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi.

BJP's Kashi region chief Dilip Patel said PM Modi is expected to participate in Ganga aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat during his one-day visit to the temple town and preparations for the same had begun. He also said that all BJP workers were asked to prepare for the grand welcome of PM Modi to Varanasi.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi retained his Varanasi seat for a third consecutive time and defeated Congress' Ajay Rai. His victory margin, however, came down from over 4.5 lakh in 2019 to 1.5 lakh votes in 2024.

On Monday, taking charge as prime minister in his third term, Modi signed his first file authorising the release of the 17th installment of the 'PM Kisan Nidhi' funds amounting to nearly Rs 20,000 crore, which will benefit around 9.3 crore farmers.

After signing on to the release of funds, the Prime Minister said, "Ours is a government fully committed to 'kisan kalyan' (farmers' welfare). It is, therefore, fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to it. We want to keep working even more for farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come."

The decision signifies the government's commitment to farmers' welfare following the ruling National Democratic Alliance's poll win, albeit with some setbacks, especially in parts of rural India.

Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers.

(Roshan Jaiswal and Himanshu Mishra)