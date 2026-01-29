PM Modi pushes for ethical, indigenous AI development in high-level meet with industry leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 29 met with leading CEOs and experts from the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector, underscoring the government’s commitment to positioning India as a global AI powerhouse while ensuring ethical and secure technology development.

The interaction, held at the Prime Minister’s residence ahead of the IndiaAI Impact Summit in February, aimed to foster strategic partnerships, showcase innovations, and accelerate the nation’s AI ambitions.

During the discussion, industry leaders from top firms including Wipro, TCS, HCL Tech, Zoho, LTI Mindtree, Jio Platforms, AdaniConnex, Nxtra Data, and Netweb Technologies expressed strong support for India’s goal of becoming self-reliant in AI technologies. They acknowledged the government’s sustained efforts to boost India’s presence on the global AI map.

PM Modi emphasised the need to adopt cutting-edge technologies across all sectors and advocated for the use of indigenous solutions to drive national growth. “Through UPI, India has demonstrated its technical prowess. The same can be replicated in the field of AI,” he said, urging Indian companies to make a global impact and set an example for the world.

Highlighting India’s unique strengths — its scale, diversity, and democratic values — the Prime Minister noted the country’s strong digital infrastructure as a key enabler of its AI potential. In line with his ‘AI for All’ vision, he stressed the need to inspire the world with inclusive and impactful technological advancements.

On the ethical front, Modi called for an AI ecosystem that is transparent, impartial, and secure. “There should be no compromise on ethical use of AI,” he stated, while also calling attention to data security, the democratisation of technology, and the importance of skilling and talent development.

The high-level meeting was also attended by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Jitin Prasada, along with academic experts from IIIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, and IIT Bombay.