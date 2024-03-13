PM Modi, Rishi Sunak discuss early conclusion of India-UK FTA talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his UK counterpart, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday and discussed the Free Trade Agreement that is expected to benefit both the countries. The leaders welcomed the thriving bilateral partnership and progress made in the ongoing negotiations towards the historic India-UK FTA.

Prime ministers Modi and Sunak, in a telephonic conversation, reaffirmed their commitment towards strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership.

Sunak and Modi agreed on the importance of securing a “historic and comprehensive deal” that benefits both India and UK, according to a readout by Downing Street. Both the leaders reiterated the importance of an ambitious outcome for the bilateral trade, which is currently worth around GBP 36 billion a year.

"Had a good conversation with PM @RishiSunak. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and work for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement,” said PM Modi in a post on social media.

Sunak's office has confirmed that leaders are maintaining close contact in anticipation of further progress in the FTA negotiations, currently in the 14th round. Downing Street noted the thriving partnership between the UK and India, with recent advances in FTA negotiations being a topic of discussion.

Both countries recognised the significance of securing a comprehensive deal that is beneficial to both parties. The Prime Minister emphasised the need for an ambitious outcome on goods and services. The spokesperson reiterated their commitment to stay closely connected and expressed optimism about future progress in trade talks.

A statement from New Delhi also highlighted the satisfaction of the leaders regarding progress made under the 'Roadmap 2030' across various sectors such as trade, investment, defence, security, and emerging technologies. The leaders assessed the progress towards an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement positively. In addition to discussing regional and global developments of mutual interest, the leaders agreed to stay in touch and exchanged Holi greetings in advance.

