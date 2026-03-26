PM Modi to assess states’ readiness in CMs meet tomorrow over West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with chief ministers via video conferencing on Friday evening to assess state-level preparedness and response strategies in light of the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The meeting follows an all-party discussion held in the national capital earlier this week, where the Centre briefed political leaders on the evolving situation and India’s response. Senior members of the Cabinet Committee on Security, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, represented the government at the meeting.

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Health Minister J P Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present. After the meeting, Rijiju said that all political parties, including the Opposition, have reached a "broad understanding" that a unified front will be presented by everyone regarding the current global tensions in West Asia.

He added, "All the opposition colleagues have said that in this hour of crisis, whatever decision the government takes...everyone will support it unitedly."

Earlier, the Prime Minister had announced the formation of seven empowered groups to tackle the long-term impacts of the conflict. He urged states to adopt a "Team India" approach while dealing with the crisis, underlining the need for close coordination between the Centre and states.

These groups will focus on key areas such as fuel, fertilisers, gas supply chains and inflation, reflecting concerns over potential economic disruptions stemming from the conflict.

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In a statement in the Rajya Sabha, Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable solutions for restoring peace in West Asia. He said India is in constant touch with all parties involved, including Iran, Israel and the United States.

The prime minister also cautioned against attempts to exploit the situation, asking state governments to take strict action to curb black marketing and hoarding.

The upcoming interaction with chief ministers is expected to further align response strategies across states as India navigates the broader economic and geopolitical implications of the crisis.