PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 62k crore in T'gana, visit TN nuclear power plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 62,000 crore in Telangana during his two-day visit starting Monday, and will also witness a key procedure at a nuclear power station in Tamil Nadu.

The PM is attending official events in Adilabad and Sangareddy in Telangana during his visit to the state on Monday and Tuesday and will also address public meetings.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will participate in the official programme at Adilabad. After a long time, a CM of Telangana will be receiving PM Modi and participating in the official programme. BRS supremo and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had, on several occasions, skipped the PM's official visits to the state in the past.

On Monday, Modi will witness the initiation of core loading of the country's indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, near Chennai. This PFBR has been developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI).

"The reactor core consists of control subassemblies, blanket subassemblies and fuel subassemblies. The core loading activity consists of loading of reactor control subassemblies, followed by the blanket subassemblies and the Fuel sub-assemblies which will generate power," a PIB release said.

Modi will later address a public meeting in Chennai.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the prime minister's visit in both states.

On Monday will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to power, rail and road sector worth more than Rs 56,000 crore in Telangana's Adilabad.

The major focus is on projects in the power sector, across the country.

In Sangareddy on Tuesdat, among development projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore, some will be thrown open by Modi while he will lay the foundation stone for others, an official release said. These projects are in various key sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas, it said.

At a public programme in Adilabad, PM Modi will inaugurate NTPC's 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli. Based on ultra-supercritical technology, the project will supply 85 per cent power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all power stations of NTPC in India.

The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the PM.

The newly electrified Ambari-Adilabad-Pimpalkhuti rail line will also be inaugurated by Modi.

He will also lay the foundation for two major national highway projects connecting Telangana with Maharashtra and Telangana with Chhattisgarh through NH-353B and NH-163.

On March 5, PM Modi will open the newly four-laned 40 km Kandi-to-Ramsanpalle section of NH-161. The project is a part of the Indore-Hyderabad Economic Corridor and will facilitate seamless passenger and freight movement between Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The section will also substantially reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Nanded by about three hours.

The prime minister will inaugurate the upgraded 47 km long Miryalaguda to Kodad section of NH-167, which now has two lanes with paved shoulders. The improved connectivity will boost tourism as well as economic activity and industries in the region, the release said.

Further, the PM will lay the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 29 km long Pune-Hyderabad Section of NH-65. The project will also provide improved connectivity to major industrial centres in Telangana such as Pashamylaram industrial area near Patancheru.

The PM will dedicate to the nation, the doubled and electrified Sanathnagar-Moula Ali rail line, along with six new station buildings. The entire 22 km route of the project has been commissioned with automatic signalling and has been completed as part of the MMTS (Multi Modal Transport Service) Phase-II project.

As part of it, six new station buildings have come up at Ferozguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevi Nagar, Ammuguda, Neredmet and Moula Ali Housing Board stations.

Doubling and electrification work paves the way for the introduction of passenger trains for the first time in this section. It will help improve punctuality and overall speed of trains in the region by reducing the burden on other highly saturated sections.

The inaugural MMTS Train from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli via Moula Ali-Sanathnagar will also be flagged off by the PM. This train service extends the popular suburban train service in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city regions to new areas for the first time.

It connects the new areas in the eastern part of the city like Cherlapalli and Moula Ali with the western part of the twin city region. The safe, fast and economic mode of transport connecting the eastern with the western part of the twin city region will be highly beneficial for commuters, the release said.

PM Modi will further inaugurate the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline. The 1,212 km product pipeline with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA traverses through the states of Odisha (329 km), Andhra Pradesh (723 km) and Telangana (160 km).

The pipeline shall ensure safe and economical transportation of petroleum products from Paradip Refinery to delivery stations at Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram, and Vijayawada (in Andhra Pradesh), and Malkapur near Hyderabad, the release said.

A Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) centre in Hyderabad will also be inaugurated. It has been set up at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance the Research and Development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector.

It is envisaged to provide a global research platform for the aviation community through in-house and collaborative research to provide indigenous and innovative solutions.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore, this state-of-the-art facility is compliant with 5-STAR-GRIHA rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms, the release added.

