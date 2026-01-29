PM Modi's message to manufacturers: ‘Make best use of the India-EU FTA, offer your best products to the 27 nations’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the India-EU FTA ‘ambitious’, urged manufacturers and exporters to make full use of the fact that new markets are opening up for them. During his address ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, PM Modi said India has onboarded the ‘reform express’.

His remarks come after India and the 27-nation bloc signed the free trade agreement, touted as the ‘mother of all deals’. Modi urged manufacturers to seize opportunities presented by the deal.

“FTA with EU is for an ambitious India. I urge manufacturers to benefit from new markets opening for them…Offer quality products to all 27 EU member nations,” he said, urging them to offer the best of the best quality products in the market.

"This government has been identified with Reform, Perform, and Transform. And now we have boarded the Reform Express. I also express my gratitude to all my colleagues in Parliament, who are contributing their positive energy to accelerate this Reform Express. Because of their support, the Reform Express continues to gain momentum. The country is now moving beyond long-term pending problems and is firmly stepping onto the path of long-term solutions," said PM Modi.

Speaking at the start of the Budget Session of Parliament. May both Houses witness meaningful discussions on empowering citizens and accelerating India’s development journey. https://t.co/tGqFvc4gup — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2026

The prime minister said that despite the swift adaptation of technology, “human-centric systems” will not be undermined. “Understanding the importance of sensitiveness, in partnership with technology, we will go ahead,” he added.

Speaking about Budget 2026, Modi said that a quarter of the 21st century has gone by. "This is the beginning of the next quarter. To attain the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, the important phase of these 25 years has begun. The first Budget of this second quarter of the century is about to be presented.”

Nirmala Sitharaman is the first finance minister of the country – the first woman FM of the country who is presenting the Budget in the Parliament for the 9th consecutive time, said Modi, calling it a proud moment in the Parliamentary history of the country.