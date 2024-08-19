PM Modi to visit Poland on August 21-22, followed by Ukraine on August 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Poland on August 21 and 22, followed by a visit to Ukraine on August 23, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday.

“PM Narendra Modi will be undertaking an official visit to Poland this week on 21st and 22nd August on the invitation of PM Donald Tusk. This is a landmark visit as the PM of Indian is visiting Poland after 45 years. This visit takes place as we also mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations,” Tanmaya Lal, secretary (West), MEA, said in a media briefing.

An official from the Ministry of External Affairs stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an official visit to Ukraine on Friday, August 23, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This visit is historic, as it will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Ukraine in over 30 years since diplomatic relations were established. The visit will strengthen the recent high-level interactions between the two leaders.

The Prime Minister previously met Zelensky in Italy during the G7 Summit. Last month, Modi also met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The Ministry of External Affairs reaffirmed India's position on the Ukraine conflict.

“India has maintained a very clear and consistent position that diplomacy and dialogue can resolve this conflict (between Russia and Ukraine) and which can lead to enduring peace, so dialogue is absolutely essential. Lasting peace can only be achieved through options that are acceptable to both parties and it can only be a negotiated settlement,” Lal said in the briefing.

“On our part, India continues to engage with all stakeholders. Prime Minister Modi has had conversations with leaders of both Russia and Ukraine as you know and the PM also visited Russia, recently,” he added.

“India is willing to provide all possible support and contribution required to help find peaceful solutions to this complex issue and at this stage, it is not for us to anticipate or prejudge what the outcome of these discussions will be between the leaders of India and Ukraine,” Lal said.