PM Modi's 6 guarantees to West Bengal if BJP wins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced six guarantees for the West Bengal assembly elections, speaking at the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Haldia. He said that if the BJP forms the government, strict action will follow against corruption linked to the Trinamool Congress.

PM Modi criticised TMC, accusing them of hindering the state's economic progress. He claimed that the state's development has declined across all indicators over the past 15 years.

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PM Modi stated that not a single corrupt person would be spared and warned that action would cut across ranks. "Today, I assure you that the BJP will act according to the Constitution. Everyone will receive their rightful due, and this is Modi’s guarantee," he said while delivering the six guarantees.

He added that the BJP follows the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and said the party would push development in Bengal along with accountability.

Six guarantees outlined

First guarantee: PM Modi said Trinamool has created an atmosphere of fear and that the BJP government would replace fear with trust and restore confidence in law.

Second guarantee: He said the BJP government would remain accountable to the people.

Third guarantee: PM said files related to corruption, injustice, and rape cases against girls would be reopened.

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Fourth guarantee: He said anyone involved in corruption during the Trinamool era would be jailed, including ministers and police officials. PM Modi added that no Trinamool goon would survive and that the BJP would not allow public money to be looted.

Fifth guarantee: He said refugees would be given facilities as per the constitution, while infiltrators would be deported and not allowed to stay in India.

Sixth guarantee: He said government employees and teachers in Bengal have faced intimidation and added that the Seventh Pay Commission would be implemented if the BJP comes to power.

(With inputs from PTI)