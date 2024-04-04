'PM sleeping after taking opium': Kharge slams Centre over India-China border standoff

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing border dispute with China. He claimed the Prime Minister was "sleeping" after taking opium while China "entered" Indian territory.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan, Kharge said PM Modi does not think of the country, but is busy only abusing the Gandhi family whose members sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Related Articles

"Modi says 'I have a 56-inch chest, I will not be scared'. If you are not afraid then why have you left a large part of our land for China? They are coming inside and you are sleeping. Have you taken sleeping pills? Have they taken opium from the fields of Rajasthan... and fed you?" he was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Modi kehate hain 56 inch ki chhati hai, main nahi darunga. Agar nahi darte to fir China ko hamare bahut saa bhag kyo chhode? Wo andar ghus kar aa rahe, aap kya neend kar rahe ho? Kya neend ki goli khaaye ho? Kya Rajasthan ke kheton me se afeem le jaake'... ya wo khilaye hai kya?" Kharge said.

"He wants to take the people of the country with him by torturing them. He always keeps lying," Kharge said. "Modi is 'sardar of liars'." Nobody from the Gandhi family became PM or minister since 1989, yet Modi talks about dynastic politics, the Congress president told the rally organised in support of party candidate Udai Lal Anjana. "The members of the Gandhi family sacrificed their lives for the country," Kharge said.

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said under the BJP government, China has occupied 2000 square km of Indian territory and is fortifying the area. "China is on a re-naming spree and is merrily changing the names of villages and landmarks. Why is the Foreign Minister subdued in his response to the actions of China?" he asked in a tweet.

Before Mr Jaishankar and others make statements straining the relations between India and Sri Lanka, let them remember that there are 25 lakh Sri Lankan Tamils and 10 lakh Indian Tamils living in Sri Lanka



Any untruthful and belligerent statement on Kachchatheevu after 50 years… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 2, 2024

(With inputs from PTI)