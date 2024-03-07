scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
PM to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 cr: Assam CM

Feedback

PM to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 cr: Assam CM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and start projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore during his two-day tour of Assam.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
PM Modi to Kick Off Rs 18,000 Crore Projects in Assam tour; Historic First Visit to Kaziranga Included PM Modi to Kick Off Rs 18,000 Crore Projects in Assam tour; Historic First Visit to Kaziranga Included

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore during his two-day tour of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Addressing a press meet here, Sarma said that Modi will, for the first time, visit UNESCO heritage site Kaziranga National Park and undertake a safari.

Modi will arrive in Assam on Friday late afternoon and will spend the night at Kaziranga National Park, he added.

"The next day, he will inaugurate the 125-foot tall statue of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat, following which he will address a public meeting," Sarma said.

From the venue of the public meeting, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of various infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore, he added.

After the function, he will leave for West Bengal, Sarma added.

Published on: Mar 07, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement