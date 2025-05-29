'PoK people are our own, one day they will...': Rajnath Singh's direct message to Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday sent a powerful message to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), declaring that its people are part of India's family and asserting that “the day is not far” when they will rejoin the Indian mainstream voluntarily.

Speaking at the CII Business Summit, Singh outlined India’s recalibrated Pakistan policy, stating that New Delhi will engage only on matters of terrorism and PoK. The minister emphasised that India’s connection with the people of PoK runs deeper than politics.

"I believe that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are our own, part of our family," Singh said. He expressed confidence that “those of our brothers who are geographically and politically separated from us today will also return to the mainstream of India someday listening to their voice of soul.”

Referring to PoK’s emotional ties with India, Singh noted that most residents feel a “deep connection” with the country, and only a small section has been misled. “India always talks about connecting hearts, and we believe that by walking on the path of love, unity and truth, the day is not far when our own part, PoK, will return and say, I am India, I have returned,” he said.

Sending a sharp message to Islamabad, Singh warned that “the business of terrorism is not cost effective” and comes with a heavy price, a realisation he claimed Pakistan is already facing.

Shifting focus to India's defence growth, Singh highlighted how far the country has come in building self-reliant military capabilities. “India's defence export was less than Rs 1,000 crore 10 years ago, but it has now reached a record figure of Rs 23,500 crore,” he said.

He highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, where indigenous systems demonstrated their strategic power, and said that India is no longer dependent on imports. “Today, we are not just building fighter jets or missile systems, we are also preparing for new-age warfare technology,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)