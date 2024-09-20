'Police didn't take video as evidence': Victim's friend who died in a bike-SUV crash in Gurugram

A deadly road accident in Haryana's Gurugram claimed the life of 22-year-old biker Akshat Garg, igniting serious concerns regarding police action and road safety in the region. The incident, which occurred during a routine ride with a motorcycle club, was captured on a GoPro camera mounted on Garg’s friend Pradyuman Kumar's bike.

According to Kumar, both riders were travelling at speeds between 70 and 80 km/h when a car driven by the accused, Kuldeep Thakur, collided with Garg. Thakur's vehicle was reportedly on the wrong side of the road and travelling in the rightmost fast lane at the time of the crash. The GoPro footage, which documents the accident, has become a critical piece of evidence.

Not an #Accident, It’s Murder



On Sunday night, young biker #AkshatGarg lost his life when a #Mahindra 3XO, driven recklessly in the wrong direction, hit him. His friend Pradyumn, who witnessed the incident, says that the driver, #KuldeepThakur, was speeding against traffic.… pic.twitter.com/Uasr1PvwvC — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) September 19, 2024

Despite the police witnessing the footage at the scene, Kumar expressed frustration that they did not seize it immediately. "The police saw the recording, but they didn’t take it as evidence that day," he told India Today. It wasn’t until three days later, after Thakur had been released on bail that authorities contacted Kumar for the footage.

Thakur, who has a history of traffic violations, including previous offences for driving and parking on the wrong side of the road, has raised alarms about road safety. His most recent offence was recorded on August 24 in Haryana, contributing to a troubling pattern of reckless behaviour.

The handling of the case has faced scrutiny, particularly given the rapid bail granted to Thakur, who is reportedly a co-owner of a social media campaign company for politicians. Kumar noted that Thakur did not exit his vehicle until bystanders, including himself, intervened. After finally exiting, the accused allegedly made a phone call before cooperating with law enforcement.

Local residents and private security guards from the DLF area were among the first to respond to the accident and subsequently handed Thakur over to the police. Kumar believes that the accident might have been preventable had there been more police presence in the area. “If the police had been active on this stretch, they could have stopped the car driving on the wrong side,” he stated.

Kumar's frustrations extend to the perceived negligence of law enforcement in collecting crucial evidence promptly. "The video was evidence, and they didn’t seek it proactively," he remarked, questioning why the footage was not secured immediately.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about road safety and the responsibilities of law enforcement in preventing such tragedies.

