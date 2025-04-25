Pony ride operator detained after tourist claims he 'asked about religion'

Ganderbal District Police have apprehended a suspect after a video circulated on social media, in which a tourist woman (name not disclosed) accused a man of interrogating her about her religion while showing his photograph.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Aiyaz Ahmad Jungal, son of Gh Nabi Jungal, residing in Gohipora Raizan, Ganderbal, as per a report by India Today. Jungal works as a pony service provider at Thajwas Glacier in Sonamarg and is currently undergoing thorough questioning by authorities. Legal proceedings are being initiated in accordance with the law.

Police are investigating any possible links between the suspect and the recent terrorist incident in Pahalgam.

On Friday, security forces and authorities in Jammu and Kashmir reportedly demolished the homes of two individuals suspected to be involved in the Pahalgam attack. Adil Hussain Thoker, a Lashkar terrorist, had his residence in Bijbehara destroyed using IEDs, while Asif Sheikh's house in Tral was torn down with a bulldozer.

Adil Thoker is believed to have played a significant role in assisting the Pakistani terrorists in planning and executing the devastating attack in the picturesque Baisaran Valley, resulting in the tragic loss of 26 lives.

The Anantnag Police has introduced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information leading to the apprehension of Thoker, Ali Bhai, and Hashim Musa, the two Pakistani nationals responsible for the attack. Sketches of the suspects have been publicly released as security forces intensify their efforts to capture the perpetrators. According to police officials, Musa and Ali have been involved in activities in the valley for nearly two years.