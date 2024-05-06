Poonch terror attack: Rs 20 lakh bounty placed on 2 Pakistan terrorists

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have unveiled sketches of two Pakistani terrorists believed to be responsible for the recent attack on an Indian Air Force vehicle in Poonch.

Security forces have offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information that helps in the arrest of the suspected terrorists.

IAF corporal Vikky Pahade lost his life in an ambush, and four other personnel were injured when terrorists attacked an IAF convoy near Shahsitar in Poonch on Saturday evening.

Following the attack, the armed forces have launched a significant search operation in the Shahsitar area.

To track down the terrorists, armed bulletproof vehicles and dog squads have been deployed by the security forces. Additionally, on Sunday, several senior officers visited the site of the attack.

"Corps Commander of 16 Corps & ADG Jammu Zone Anand Jain accompanied by GOC Romeo Force, IGP CRPF & DIG RP Range today visited the area & monitored the ongoing massive search operation. Many suspects have been picked up for questioning," said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu.

Vikky Pahade, who tragically lost his life in the attack, had returned to work just 15 days prior after taking a break for his sister's wedding. He was stationed in Jammu and Kashmir. Pahade hailed from the Nonia Karbal area of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.

He joined the Indian Air Force in 2011. He leaves behind his wife, Rina, and son, Hardik. Geeta Pahade, his sister, expressed her pride in her brother.

"I am proud of my brother. I got to know about this (brother's demise) a day before yesterday. I want justice for my brother," she said.

On Sunday, the Indian Air Force expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Corporal Vikky Pahade.

"The CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all personnel of (the) Indian Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in (the) Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief," IAF wrote on X.